(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Marina Tauber, the vice-president of the Moldovan Eurosceptic opposition Sor party, has been detained at Chisinau International Airport in an attempt to leave the country and depart to Israel, the Moldovan National Anticorruption Center said on Monday.

In February, restrictions on Tauber's movement were lifted, and the official regained the right to communicate with any people, while the court also ruled to return the passport to the politician after she fled the country with the chair of the Sor party, Ilan Shor, and lost her parliamentary immunity in May, 2022.

"This morning, Marina Tauber was detained at Chisinau International Airport on her way to Tel Aviv (Israel), via Istanbul (Turkey). The detention was carried out based on the prosecutor's order of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office, also issued today, on such basis that the accused violated the conditions provided for by the preventive measures," the statement read.