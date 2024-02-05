Open Menu

Victoria Monet Wins Grammy For Best New Artist

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Victoria Monet wins Grammy for Best New Artist

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Victoria Monet on Sunday won the coveted Best New Artist Grammy, beating an eclectic field including Bronx rapper Ice Spice to earn the honor.

Monet entered the night with seven nominations including one for the prestigious Record of the Year award, after her debut studio album "Jaguar II" sparked a commercial breakthrough following years in the industry.

Her Best New Artist prize brings her total win count on the night to three. The others were best R&B album and best engineered album, non-classical.

"Thank you to the champagne servers of tonight. That's my first thank you," Monet told the audience.

"Thank you to the Recording academy voting members. This is because of you guys. You guys pressed that button, you were in your emails. Thank you so much. Thank you to my mom -- a single mom raising this really bad girl.

Thank you so much."

Born in Atlanta, Georgia and raised in Sacramento, California, Monet showed promise in the arts from a young age, not least as a poet and lyricist.

A frequent collaborator of Ariana Grande, Monet had many songwriting credits on Grande's studio albums, including the Grammy-nominated "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings."

In 2021, she was also nominated in the Best R&B Song category for co-writing "Do It" by sister duo Chloe X Halle.

She cites artists including Janet Jackson, Destiny's Child, Mariah Carey and Alicia Keys as influences, as well as Sade, Michael Jackson and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Her daughter Hazel, who was born in 2021, became the youngest Grammy nominee in history for her contribution to "Hollywood," which was nominated this year for best traditional R&B performance.

Related Topics

Fire Victoria Young Jackson Sacramento Atlanta Georgia Ariana Grande Sunday From Industry Best Jaguar

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024

1 day ago
 JI to end usury system after coming to power: Sira ..

JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj

1 day ago
 Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on ..

Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea

1 day ago
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

Golf: Bahrain Championship scores

1 day ago
 Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, ..

Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda

1 day ago
 Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on t ..

Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test

1 day ago
 Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governo ..

Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor

1 day ago
 Police finalizes security plan for election

Police finalizes security plan for election

1 day ago
 Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From World