UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Video Exhibits, Shopping Event Launched To Promote China's Cultural, Natural Heritage

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:13 PM

Video exhibits, shopping event launched to promote China's cultural, natural heritage

More than 4,000 publicity events featuring video exhibitions and product marketing have been launched both online and offline in China, as part of the celebrations for this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on Saturday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :More than 4,000 publicity events featuring video exhibitions and product marketing have been launched both online and offline in China, as part of the celebrations for this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on Saturday.

More than 2,000 video recordings about the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, as well as documentaries and telecasts, are slated to be shown on eight online streaming platforms such as Bilibili and TikTok, between June 8 and 14, free of charge for viewers, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

An "intangible cultural heritage shopping day" event, jointly sponsored by relative authorities and online shopping platforms, will welcome over 7,000 stores to market more than 60,000 products.

Hu Heping, minister of culture and tourism, said concerted efforts have been made in the conservation and utilization of intangible cultural heritage and promoting its innovative development.

Related Topics

China June Market Event

Recent Stories

US asks UAE to remove Huawei from telecommunicatio ..

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Putin on Russia ..

29 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Philippines ..

29 minutes ago

Olympic champion Campriani set new target on "Make ..

1 minute ago

India's grave rights abuses in Kashmir continue to ..

1 minute ago

Farrukh condoles demise of DC Faisalabad's father

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.