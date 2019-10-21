UrduPoint.com
Video Shows Kurds In Northern Syria Throwing Potatoes, Tomatoes At Departing US Troops

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:40 PM

The Kurdish population of the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria organized a rally and threw potatoes and tomatoes at the US military convoy leaving Syria for Iraq, the footage emerged on social media on Monday showed

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The Kurdish population of the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria organized a rally and threw potatoes and tomatoes at the US military convoy leaving Syria for Iraq, the footage emerged on social media on Monday showed.

Amid the withdrawal of the US troops from Syria after the start of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring young people blocked the path of the American forces with a "Thanks for US people, but Trump betrayed us" poster. They demonstrated their anger, shouting "No America," "Like rats, America is running away," and "America liar," in English.

The US troops have already left the majority of their military bases in Aleppo, Al-Hasakah, and Raqqa provinces and move them to Iraq. The decision on Washington's departure from north-eastern Syria was made after the launch of Turkey's Syria operation on October 9. The offensive targeted the Kurdish forces, seen as terrorists by Turkey. At the same time, they are the key US allies in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

