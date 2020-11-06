Vienna Attacker Became Radicalized While Visiting Two Mosques - Integration Minister

The attendance of two mosques played a part in the radicalization of the terrorist who on Monday carried out an attack in Vienna, Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab said on Friday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The attendance of two mosques played a part in the radicalization of the terrorist who on Monday carried out an attack in Vienna, Austrian Integration Minister Susanne Raab said on Friday.

Earlier, Raab ordered that the radical mosques be closed in Austria after the Vienna attack, in which five people were killed � including the gunman � and 22 others injured. Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that the attacker was a supporter of Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization banned in Russia).

"Yesterday, the interior ministry reported to the integration ministry that the Monday terrorist regularly visited two Vienna's mosques and/or communities after he had been released," Raab said at a press conference.

The minister referred to the mosques located in Vienna's districts of Ottakring and Meidling.

"BVT special service informed us that the attendance to these mosques was conducive to his radicalization," Raab added, stressing that the mosques should be closed to guarantee social security and order.

On Tuesday, the Austrian Interior Ministry confirmed that the gunman was 20-year-old Albanian Kujtim Fejzulai, whose family had moved from the North Macedonian city of Tetovo to Vienna. He was convicted on terrorism charges in 2019 after he tried to go to Syria to join Islamic State, but was released from prison before serving the full term.