Vietnam Registers First Domestic COVID-19 Outbreak In 55 Days - Reports

Thu 28th January 2021

Vietnam Registers First Domestic COVID-19 Outbreak in 55 Days - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Vietnam has registered 84 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past day after nearly two months of zero local infections, the government's news portal reported on Thursday.

According to the VGP news portal, the new coronavirus statistics were announced at an emergency government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Earlier in the day, the first two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were confirmed during an epidemiological investigation after the Japanese authorities announced that a Vietnamese citizen who entered the country on Tuesday tested positive for the virus.

During the mass COVID-19 testing carried out in the northern province of Hai Duong, home of the infected woman, and in Quang Ninh province, from which she took a flight to Japan. The mass testings in the area of residence of the woman revealed 72 infections, and 10 more cases of infection were detected at the airport.

Mass testings in both newly-emerged clusters are ongoing.

To date, Vietnam has confirmed 1,633 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 35.

