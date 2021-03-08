Vietnam Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Using AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Vietnam on Monday launched its national vaccination campaign, using AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the country's state news agency VNA reported.

The vaccination started simultaneously in the capital city of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the northern province of Hai Duong, which currently has the largest number of cases, according to the news outlet. In Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, vaccination is taking place at the cities' tropical diseases hospitals, while in Hai Duong it is done at two vaccination centers.

The first ones to receive the vaccine are frontline medical workers, who are inoculated by the health ministry. The defense and public security ministries also received doses for vaccinating officers and servicemen who test people for the disease or send them into state quarantine.

The country has received 117,600 doses of AstraZeneca for its first round of vaccinations. Hanoi plans to import 150 million doses throughout this year

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vietnam has confirmed a total of 2,501 cases, including 35 fatalities.