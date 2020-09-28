UrduPoint.com
Virus Death Toll Nears 35,500 In Africa

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:29 PM

Virus death toll nears 35,500 in Africa

A total of 35,440 people have died of the novel coronavirus across Africa, said the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :A total of 35,440 people have died of the novel coronavirus across Africa, said the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

It said nearly 1.46 people have so far been confirmed infected, of whom more than 1,2 million have recovered.

Southern Africa continues to be the worst-hit region both in terms of number of cases and death toll, with 732,600 infections and 17,600 fatalities. But the region also has by far the largest number of recoveries that now stands at 649,400.

North Africa has recorded 326,900 cases and 10,800 deaths; West Africa 175,400 cases and 2,600 deaths; East Africa 167,200 cases and 3,300 deaths; and Central Africa registered 57,600 cases and 1,100 deaths.

More than 255,100 people recovered in North Africa, 156,300 in West Africa, 94,500 in East Africa and 50,400 in Central Africa.

