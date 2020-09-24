UrduPoint.com
Visegrad Group Offers IMF, EBRD To Join Stabilization Plan For Belarus - Morawiecki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:47 PM

Visegrad Group Offers IMF, EBRD to Join Stabilization Plan for Belarus - Morawiecki

The Visegrad Group (V4) suggests that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) join efforts to support Belarusian democracy, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, after the V4 meeting with the European Commission chief

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The Visegrad Group (V4) suggests that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) join efforts to support Belarusian democracy, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday, after the V4 meeting with the European Commission chief.

Last week, the V4 leaders called for a new election in Belarus after refusing to recognize the August victory of incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. Earlier, Poland proposed that the EU create a stabilization fund for Belarus worth at least 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

"We have presented our proposal, the proposal of Visegrad group, regarding Belarus. The plan for Belarus, the one that was discussed at a Lublin meeting of the Visegrad premiers a few days ago," Morawiecki told a press conference, broadcast by Polish Television.

According to the prime minister, the plan was "very well received at this stage" by Ursula von der Leyen.

The plan, he went on, consists of 10 points, which "give hope to the free Belarusian society that they will not remain on their own."

"It contains proposals to include a stabilization package and structural investments from institutions like the International Monetary Fund, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development as well as the European Investment Bank," Morawiecki said.

Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia would present their plan at an EU summit next week, the prime minister added.

