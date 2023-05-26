Vucic Brings Military to Maximum State of Alert Due to Situation in Kosovo - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has brought the Serbian military to a state of maximum alert due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the Vecernje novosti newspaper reported on Friday.

The reason was an attempt by the authorities of Pristina to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province after the April 23 elections to local self-government bodies in the north of Kosovo, which were boycotted by local Serbs, according to the newspaper.