WADA Says If Russia Presents Raw Data Of Doping Scandal, Length Of Ban May Be Reconsidered

Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Jonathan Taylor, the chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) Compliance Review Committee (CRC), said on Monday, following the agency's decision to ban Russia from sports, that if raw data was provided for the ongoing investigation of the doping scandal, it would reconsider the length of the ban.

Earlier in the day, the WADA Executive Committee unanimously endorsed a recommendation by its Compliance Review Committee to ban Russia from hosting and competing in major international sporting events for four years after it manipulated laboratory data handed over to the agency's investigator.

"If the raw data is produced and is completely rectified ... so that those cases can be brought, then yes, there can be a reconsideration of the length of the consequences," Taylor said, adding that the data had not shown up yet.

In late November, the CRC accused Russia of deleting evidence from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory's database and planted fabricated data to cover up the 2015 doping scandal.

