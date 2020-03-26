Wall Street Settles Mixed After Early Rally Over US Stimulus Bill

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P500 indexes settling off their highs while the Nasdaq Composite fell, as Wall Street appeared to lose some of its enthusiasm for the $2 trillion stimulus package agreed between the White House and Congress for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 482 points, or 2.3 percent, at 21,187. It rose more than 1,000 points earlier in the day. In Tuesday's session, the Dow gained 2,113 points, or 11.4 percent.

The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled Wednesday's trade up 1.3 percent at 2,478 after hitting a session high of 2,572.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.5 percent at 7,384 after rising to as high as 7,671 earlier.