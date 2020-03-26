UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Settles Mixed After Early Rally Over US Stimulus Bill

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Wall Street Settles Mixed After Early Rally Over US Stimulus Bill

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) US stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P500 indexes settling off their highs while the Nasdaq Composite fell, as Wall Street appeared to lose some of its enthusiasm for the $2 trillion stimulus package agreed between the White House and Congress for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 482  points, or 2.3 percent, at 21,187. It rose more than 1,000 points earlier in the day. In Tuesday's session, the Dow gained 2,113 points, or 11.4 percent.

The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled Wednesday's trade up 1.3 percent at 2,478 after hitting a session high of 2,572.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed down 0.5 percent at 7,384 after rising to as high as 7,671 earlier.

Related Topics

White House New York Stock Exchange Congress Stocks Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt spending Rs1.25 trillion to address Covid-19 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds remote meetin ..

2 hours ago

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

2 hours ago

Launching of mobile App to bring revolution in liv ..

2 hours ago

World Bank, IMF call for suspending debt payment b ..

2 hours ago

ADJD directs police directorates not to arrest ind ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.