Wang Congratulates New Armenian Counterpart, Says China Eager to Boost Cooperation

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has expressed Beijing's readiness to deepen cooperation with Yerevan in a congratulatory letter to his new Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, the Armenian ministry said on Saturday.

"[I am] ready together with you to strengthen the ties and interaction between our ministries and deepen the multifaceted cooperation to lift Chinese-Armenian relations to a new level of development," Wang said, as quoted by the Armenian ministry.

The congratulatory message highlighted traditionally friendly relations between the two nations, as well as sustainable development of bilateral cooperation.

Ex-parliament speaker Mirzoyan was appointed as the foreign minister on Thursday.