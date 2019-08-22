Washington Mayor Uses Emergency Rule to Halt Federal Migrant Child Shelter - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has used emergency powers to stymie a plan to open a Federal shelter for unaccompanied children in the northwest portion of the US capital, media reported.

Bowser is enacting a rule that bans the District of Columbia's child welfare agency from licensing facilities that house more than 15 residents, The Washington Post said on Wednesday.

Last week, Bowser said she was opposed to the federal plan to open the permanent shelter, which would consist of 200 beds in Washington's Takoma neighborhood, the report added.

Earlier in the day, the Trump administration issued a final rule that will allow the federal government to detain migrant children indefinitely.