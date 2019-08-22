UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Washington Mayor Uses Emergency Rule To Halt Federal Migrant Child Shelter - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:20 AM

Washington Mayor Uses Emergency Rule to Halt Federal Migrant Child Shelter - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has used emergency powers to stymie a plan to open a Federal shelter for unaccompanied children in the northwest portion of the US capital, media reported.

Bowser is enacting a rule that bans the District of Columbia's child welfare agency from licensing facilities that house more than 15 residents, The Washington Post said on Wednesday.

Last week, Bowser said she was opposed to the federal plan to open the permanent shelter, which would consist of 200 beds in Washington's Takoma neighborhood, the report added.

Earlier in the day, the Trump administration issued a final rule that will allow the federal government to detain migrant children indefinitely.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Columbia Post Media From Government

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

3 hours ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

4 hours ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

4 hours ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

5 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

5 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.