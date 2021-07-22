UrduPoint.com
Weapons For Radicals In Belarus Smuggled Via Ukraine - Moscow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Weapons for Radicals in Belarus Smuggled Via Ukraine - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) Weapons for radicals are being smuggled to Belarus through Ukraine, prompting Minsk to boost border security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik in an interview.

"On July 1, an assassination attempt against famous Belarusian journalist Gregory Azarenok was prevented. Minsk had to seriously strengthen the protection of the border with Ukraine, from where weapons and ammunition for radicals are imported," the diplomat said.

In early July, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the United States, Germany, Poland, Lithuania, and Ukraine were linked to terrorist cells, or the so-called self-defense units, busted in Belarus.

He stressed that the main goal of these cells was "a violent change of power," adding that they run their Telegram channel named "Belarusian Self-Defense Forces," which was founded by German citizen Denis Hoffmann.

In addition, the Belarusian leader accused these units of attempting to target a communication center of the Russian Navy in the Belarusian city of Vileyka.

