UrduPoint.com

West Plotting Provocations Before Russia's September Elections- Foreign Intelligence Chief

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:00 PM

West Plotting Provocations Before Russia's September Elections- Foreign Intelligence Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has information on how the West will organize provocations before September parliamentary elections in the country and what the main targets will be, Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Sunday.

"Yes, of course.

Our opponents are preparing with might and main," Naryshkin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE, when asked whether Russia should expect provocations from abroad during the elections.

"We have information about what targets they will choose, what targets will be hit. And our respective structures are aware of this," he added.

Related Topics

Russia September Sunday YouTube From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBR ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

16 minutes ago
 Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors d ..

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors during Eid al-Adha

1 hour ago
 Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Re ..

Mubadala Petroleum launches 2020 Sustainability Report

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

UAE announces 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;You ..

Ajman Tourism launches second edition of &#039;Your Joyful Summer Staycation&#03 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.