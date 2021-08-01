MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has information on how the West will organize provocations before September parliamentary elections in the country and what the main targets will be, Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Sunday.

"Yes, of course.

Our opponents are preparing with might and main," Naryshkin told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE, when asked whether Russia should expect provocations from abroad during the elections.

"We have information about what targets they will choose, what targets will be hit. And our respective structures are aware of this," he added.