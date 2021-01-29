UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

West Trying To Destabilize Situation In Russia Ahead Of Parliamentary Election - Dodon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

West Trying to Destabilize Situation in Russia Ahead of Parliamentary Election - Dodon

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Moldova's former president and the leader of the Party of Socialists, Igor Dodon, believes that Western geopolitical players are trying to destabilize the domestic situation in Russia ahead of the election to the lower house of Russia's parliament.

In earlier comments, Dodon said that the recently released footage by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny about an alleged presidential luxury "palace" in the south of Russia did not look authentic, adding that it was part a design by Western powers to meddle in Russia's internal affairs.

"I think that [this video] is an ordinary fake. I said earlier that Western geopolitical players were trying to destabilize the situation around Russia. Now there is a struggle to destabilize the internal political situation in Russia. All this is not accidental. Russia will soon hold the election to the State Duma [lower house], so they have started to shake up the situation in advance," Dodon said on Facebook.

The election to the Russian lower house is slated for September 19.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously said that he did not see Navalny's film about the alleged presidential "palace" since he didn't have the time.

According to the Kremlin, all materials included in Navalny's investigation about a "palace" in Gelendzhik are nothing but "a high-quality, well-fabricated story," aimed at gaining a large number of views on the internet. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the building was owned by one or possibly several businessmen, but did not disclose the Names of the owners.

Earlier in the day, the Mash Telegram channel published a video report from the Gelendzhik "palace," showing that the building, which Navalny claimed was furnished with luxury items, was in the initial stage of construction and had no sign of even basic interior decoration.

Related Topics

Election Internet Film And Movies Russia Parliament Facebook Gelendzhik Vladimir Putin Moldova September All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational Exercise ..

19 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards offers members more flexibility ..

24 minutes ago

Ufone marks two decades of being all about U

27 minutes ago

Blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi: India media

41 minutes ago

Rimal Ali joins Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

50 minutes ago

President directs FBR to recover over Rs 14m in bo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.