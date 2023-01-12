White House Declines Comment on Russia Replacing Commander in Charge of Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The White House has no comment on Russia reshuffling top military commanders in charge of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov was appointed as the new Commander of the Joint Group of Forces in Ukraine. His predecessor, Gen.

Sergei Surovikin will now serve as Gerasimov's deputy alongside Gen. Oleg Salyukov and Col. Gen. Alexei Kim.

"I am going to let the Kremlin speak about their leadership decision," Jean-Pierre told a briefing. "I am not going to comment for them."

The Russian Defense Ministry attributed the reshuffle to "the expansion in the scale of the tasks to be carried out during the military operation" and the need to enhance coordination between various branches of the Russian armed forces involved in the operation.