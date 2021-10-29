UrduPoint.com

White House Expects Biden, Erdogan To Meet In Glasgow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) American President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to have a bilateral meeting in Glasgow, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

"I anticipate he will meet with the President of Turkey in Glasgow. I don't have confirmation but I think that's the President's expectation," Sullivan said.

Turkey's TRT tv channel reported on Wednesday that Erdogan said he would meet with Biden in Glasgow, Scotland, during the COP26 climate summit.

