White House Lawyer Brian Miller Confirmed Inspector General For Pandemic Recovery

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:50 AM

White House Lawyer Brian Miller Confirmed Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The US Senate has confirmed White House lawyer Brian Miller to be the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery.

Miller was confirmed on Tuesday with a 51-40 vote.

Miller will provide oversight to the $2.

2 trillion economic stimulus package Congress passed and Trump signed into law to provide relief to the US public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Miller said he will "maintain open communication" with all lawmakers and intends to be as transparent as possible.

