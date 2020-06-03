White House Lawyer Brian Miller Confirmed Inspector General For Pandemic Recovery
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The US Senate has confirmed White House lawyer Brian Miller to be the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery.
Miller was confirmed on Tuesday with a 51-40 vote.
Miller will provide oversight to the $2.
2 trillion economic stimulus package Congress passed and Trump signed into law to provide relief to the US public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, Miller said he will "maintain open communication" with all lawmakers and intends to be as transparent as possible.