UrduPoint.com

White House Says Chief Negotiators To Decide On Date For Next Round Of Talks With Iran

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

White House Says Chief Negotiators to Decide on Date for Next Round of Talks With Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that it is up to the chief negotiators to decide when the next round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna will resume by the end of November.

When asked about Iran's statement, Psaki said, "I know they've made similar comments over the last several days or week, I should say."

Psaki emphasized that the United States remains committed to pursuing a diplomatic path forward.

"I would leave it to lead negotiators to determine when the next round of discussions will be. Our framing continues to be compliance for compliance, and we will leave up to the Europeans and our negotiators to determine when the next step would be," she said.

Related Topics

Iran White House Vienna Lead United States November

Recent Stories

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million i ..

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.1 million in the first nine months of 202 ..

55 minutes ago
 World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke pa ..

World Stroke Day: SEHA gives new hope to stroke patients

55 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

1 hour ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

1 hour ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

1 hour ago
 AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early sett ..

AJK PM urges UN to immediately move for early settlement of Kashmir issue

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.