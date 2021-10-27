White House Says Chief Negotiators to Decide on Date for Next Round of Talks With Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday that it is up to the chief negotiators to decide when the next round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna will resume by the end of November.

When asked about Iran's statement, Psaki said, "I know they've made similar comments over the last several days or week, I should say."

Psaki emphasized that the United States remains committed to pursuing a diplomatic path forward.

"I would leave it to lead negotiators to determine when the next round of discussions will be. Our framing continues to be compliance for compliance, and we will leave up to the Europeans and our negotiators to determine when the next step would be," she said.