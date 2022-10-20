White House Says Reports Biden Trying Not to Bump Into Putin at G20 Summit 'Not True'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday that reports claiming President Joe Biden is trying to avoid crossing paths with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit in Bali are not true.

"Those reports are not correct, they're not true," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Politico reported earlier, citing US officials, that the White House is making every effort to prevent any direct encounter between Biden and Putin at the G20 summit in Bali in November.