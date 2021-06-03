UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Urges Companies To Take Ransomware Threats Seriously After High-Profile Hacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

White House Urges Companies to Take Ransomware Threats Seriously After High-Profile Hacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The White House is calling on the firms to undertake measures to safeguard against ransomware attacks after a series of high-profile attacks on large entities, a letter by Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, Anne Neuberger, said on Thursday.

"All organizations must recognize that no company is safe from being targeted by ransomware, regardless of size or location," Neuberger said in a letter circulated by reporters on Twitter. "We urge you to take ransomware crime seriously and ensure your corporate cyber defense match the threat."

The letter comes amid an uptick in cyberattacks against the US government and private companies, including the microsoft Exchange and SolarWinds hacks, as well as ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline and meat producer JBS Foods.

"The most important takeaway from the recent spate of ransomware attacks on US, Irish, German and other organizations around the world is that companies that view ransomware as a threat to their core business operations rather than a simple risk of data theft will react and recover more effectively," Neuberger said. "To understand your risk, business executives should immediately convene their leadership teams to discuss the ransomware threat and review corporate security posture and business continuity plans to ensure you have the ability to continue or quickly restore operations.

"

Neuberger explained in the letter that the White House is urging the companies to implement the practices outlined in the Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity Executive Order, backup data, system images and regularly test them, test incident response plans as well as check security team's work among other recommendations.

A day prior, the FBI told Sputnik that hackers used REvil and Sodinokibi malware during a cyberattack that targeted the meat-producing giant JBS USA earlier this week.

The White House said on Tuesday it was in touch with the Russian authorities in light of the hacking attack on JBS, which led to the closure of its facilities in the United States. The US administration believes some of the members belonging to the hacker groups reside in Russia. Later, it said the ransomware attack on the JBS will be discussed at the upcoming summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

USA Attack World Technology Exchange Business Russia Twitter White House German Company Vladimir Putin Ireland United States FBI All From Government Hacking

Recent Stories

OPPO Ranked #6 in Top 50 KANTAR BrandZ™ Chinese ..

12 minutes ago

Facebook Announces the Launch of New Resources to ..

15 minutes ago

PTCL and NUCES signed MOU to improve Customer Expe ..

16 minutes ago

UAEU celebrates graduation of 41st batch on 8th Ju ..

17 minutes ago

Pak-China-Afghanistan trilateral mechanism, vital ..

27 minutes ago

Momina Mustehsan comes in support of Alizeh Shah a ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.