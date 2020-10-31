UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Emergency Committee Warns COVID-19 Pandemic Remains International Health Emergency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:00 AM

WHO Emergency Committee Warns COVID-19 Pandemic Remains International Health Emergency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency Committee has warned on Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health emergency of international scale, adding that governments should enact evidence-informed, risk-based measures to curb the spread of the disease.

The Emergency Committee held its fifth meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic earlier on Friday, and officials warned that the epidemiological situation was still of great concern.

"They [the committee] advised that the pandemic still constituted a public health emergency of international concern, and urged a focus on response efforts based on lessons learned and strong science," a press release published by the WHO read.

The committee emphasized the importance of coherent, risk-based, and evidence-informed measures to prevent the spread of the disease, according to the press release. Governments should also plan for future COVID-19 vaccines, avoid politicizing the pandemic, and maintain vital health care services, the committee said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accepted the committee's findings, according to the press release.

The Emergency Committee held its first meeting on COVID-19 back in January, as the disease began to spread within China and into neighboring countries.

Related Topics

World China January

Recent Stories

World Golf Awards announces 2020 winners

2 hours ago

CAF president contracts COVID-19

4 hours ago

Japan imported 20.173 mmb of crude from UAE in Sep ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

5 hours ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.