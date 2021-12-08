WHO Not Ruling Out Omicron Becoming Dominant Variant in Europe in January

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The new Omicron coronavirus variant may become dominant in Europe by early January, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its weekly report on Wednesday.

The WHO also said that the omicron coronavirus cases have been reported by 57 countries.

According to the global health body, over 50% of COVID-19 cases in Europe by early January are likely to be related to the Omicron variant.