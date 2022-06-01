UrduPoint.com

WHO Warns Monkeypox Spread May Not Be Contained

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) is currently not confident that the spread of monkeypox can be completely contained, Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said on Tuesday.

"But ” and this is important ” we do not yet know if we will be able to contain its spread completely. For that, we need a significant and urgent reduction in exposures through clear communication, community-led action, case isolation during the infectious period, and effective contact tracing and monitoring," Kluge said in a statement.

Kluge added that as of now, monkeypox does not require the same measures that were applied during the COVID-19 pandemic because the virus does not spread in the same way. However, the potential for further transmission of the virus is high, he noted.

"Over the coming months, many of the dozens of festivals and large parties planned provide further contexts where amplification may occur.

But they also provide powerful opportunities to engage with young, sexually active and globally mobile persons to raise awareness and strengthen individual and community protection," Kluge said.

Hundreds of monkeypox cases have been registered in European countries, Australia, and the United States. Medical officers are still unsure about the ways the infection has spread since monkeypox is endemic in African countries and the majority of those infected have neither had any contact with African people nor traveled there. According to the WHO, the majority of cases have spread among gay and bisexual men through mass events.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

