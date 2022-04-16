(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk who was detained by the Ukrainian special services earlier this week, urged on Saturday the families of British volunteer fighters captured by Russian forces to ask the UK government to arrange their exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk who was detained by the Ukrainian special services earlier this week, urged on Saturday the families of British volunteer fighters captured by Russian forces to ask the UK government to arrange their exchange.

Marchenko said, citing media reports, that UK citizens Aiden Eslin from Nottinghamshire and Sean Pinner from Bedfordshire were among the Ukrainian marines who surrendered to the armed forces of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic in the city of Mariupol on Thursday.

"I appeal to the relatives and friends of Aiden Eslin and Sean Pinner - Eslin Angela, Nathan and Shannon Wood, Derby and Evan Pinner - it's in your power to ask the prime minister of your country, Boris Johnson, to influence the Ukraine leadership and achieve the release of Aiden and Sean through their exchange on the Ukrainian opposition politician detained by the Kiev authorities, my husband Viktor Medvedchuk," Marchenko said in a video statement.