UrduPoint.com

Wife Of Ukraine's Medvedchuk Urges Families Of Captured British Volunteers To Demand Swap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 04:13 PM

Wife of Ukraine's Medvedchuk Urges Families of Captured British Volunteers to Demand Swap

Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk who was detained by the Ukrainian special services earlier this week, urged on Saturday the families of British volunteer fighters captured by Russian forces to ask the UK government to arrange their exchange

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk who was detained by the Ukrainian special services earlier this week, urged on Saturday the families of British volunteer fighters captured by Russian forces to ask the UK government to arrange their exchange.

Marchenko said, citing media reports, that UK citizens Aiden Eslin from Nottinghamshire and Sean Pinner from Bedfordshire were among the Ukrainian marines who surrendered to the armed forces of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic in the city of Mariupol on Thursday.

"I appeal to the relatives and friends of Aiden Eslin and Sean Pinner - Eslin Angela, Nathan and Shannon Wood, Derby and Evan Pinner - it's in your power to ask the prime minister of your country, Boris Johnson, to influence the Ukraine leadership and achieve the release of Aiden and Sean through their exchange on the Ukrainian opposition politician detained by the Kiev authorities, my husband Viktor Medvedchuk," Marchenko said in a video statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Ukraine Russia Wife Derby Shannon Mariupol Donetsk Kiev United Kingdom Media From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DG PSB visits training camps for CWG, Asian Games

DG PSB visits training camps for CWG, Asian Games

8 minutes ago
 China launches atmospheric environment monitoring ..

China launches atmospheric environment monitoring satellite

9 minutes ago
 National Athletics Training Camp is in full swing

National Athletics Training Camp is in full swing

9 minutes ago
 Shanghai: 3,590 local confirmed, 19,923 asymptomat ..

Shanghai: 3,590 local confirmed, 19,923 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases

26 minutes ago
 Parliament's 'Media Corner' reopened on request of ..

Parliament's 'Media Corner' reopened on request of Marriyum Aurangzeb

26 minutes ago
 Textile exports increase by 25.43% to $14.242 bln ..

Textile exports increase by 25.43% to $14.242 bln in 9 months

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.