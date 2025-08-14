World believes China poised for a robotic revolution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) "The evolving speed of China's robotics industry is so fast, even unbelievable, but it is happening," Raphael Loridan from France, Brand Development Specialist of Shanghai-based OYMotion said at the World Robotics Conference 2025 held in Beijing.

"Our company focuses on the research and development of human bioelectric sensing technology and intelligent rehabilitation equipment. In other words, we originated from neuroscience, for example, providing neurological rehabilitation support for people who have lost hand function. Now we are making dexterous hands for robots. The next generation of products will have more sensors and be faster than the ones we showed today."

"It's very unique, I am impressed about the technologies I see today." Dutch industrial engineer Robert Potts said.

"I think China is very far ahead in robotics, and it's one of top three countries in this field. What you have already done is really impressive and I think you'll be the biggest player, in robotics as well. I have my own company in robotics, thus there's no reason not to come here to study."

Jeff Burnstein, President of the Association for the Advancement of Automation, spoke at the main forum, highlighting the conference's impact. "Attending the World Robotics Conference again after five years, I've seen remarkable changes. One of the most noticeable changes is the significant increase in attendees from around the world.

Bernstein added that since its inception, the World Robotics Conference has grown into a truly global event, according to China Economic Net.

"China is the largest user of traditional robots globally, and if the humanoid market develops as anticipated, more humanoid robots will appear due to investments driving innovation," he said.

Another guest, Massimiliano Zecca, a professor at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, highlighted China's manufacturing dominance, noting it is "clearly the world's largest manufacturer" with exceptional capabilities in building robots. "I have witnessed this firsthand. Companies debut multiple new models at the event each year."

Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of Omniverse and simulation technology at NVIDIA, said in a speech that China boasts the largest pool of top-tier graduates in computer science and AI worldwide, while holding a distinct advantage in physical-world technology development. This enables the country to produce robots that are both cost-effective and highly efficient-a capability unmatched by other countries.

Themed "Making Robots Smarter, Making Embodied Agents More Intelligent," the five-day conference that opened on August 8 features forums, exhibitions, competitions and networking events-with over 200 robotics companies from around the globe presenting their latest innovations.

