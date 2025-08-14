Pakistan Embassy Beijing Commemorates Independence Day, Celebrates Marka-e-Haq
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, organized a dignified flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate the Independence Day of Pakistan. The event also celebrated the historic victory in Marka-e-Haq during Operation Bunyanum-Marsoos.
The ceremony commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by Deputy Head of Mission, Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary.
Messages of felicitations from the President, Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.
The messages paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, culminating in the creation of Pakistan on 14 August 1947.
The messages also felicitated the nation on Pakistan’s great victory in Marka-e-Haq during the war imposed by India from 6th to 10th May 2025. They also underscored the importance of unity, perseverance, and adherence to national ideals for building a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.
In his remarks, Bilal Mahmood Chaudhary extended warm felicitations to the Pakistani community in China.
He also highlighted the decisive victory of Mark-e-Haq achieved during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, underscoring it as a testament to the courage, resilience and capability of the Pakistani nation and its armed forces.
He emphasized the deep-rooted Pakistan-China friendship as a model of inter-state relations and commended the constructive role of the Pakistani diaspora in promoting national development and strengthening bilateral ties through people-to-people contacts.
The ceremony also featured a short segment with patriotic songs and a video presentation highlighting the events of Marka-e-Haq, which added solemnity and patriotic fervor to the occasion.
APP/asg
