New York’s Pakistani community celebrates Independence Day, with tributes to victorious armed forces

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Pakistani social and cultural organizations have been celebrating the 78th Independence day in and around New York City a couple of days ahead of August 14, at which special tributes were paid to the armed forces for their exemplary defence of the country against Indian aggression.

A large number of people participated in 'Brooklyn Mela' which featured live music, children’s performances, and a cultural bazaar with traditional food, jewelry, and clothing stalls, showcasing Pakistan’s rich heritage in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

Speakers on the occasion paid tributes to the sterling leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah that led to the establishment of Pakistan. They called for unity in the ranks of Pakistani expatriates and praised the armed forces for their success in Operation “Bunyan al-Marsous”

On behalf of Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai, Deputy Consul General of Pakistan in New York, Umar Sheikh, attended the Brooklyn Mela 2025 – organized by the Allama Iqbal Community Center.

In his remarks, the Deputy Consul General dedicated this Independence Day to the valour and sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, noting that the success in Operation “Bunyan al-Marsous” was a testament to the nation’s resolve and capability to defend its sovereignty.

He emphasized that while Pakistan remains committed to peace, it will always respond firmly to any aggression.

Sheikh also commended the vital role of the Pakistani-American community in supporting the homeland through philanthropy, investment, and advocacy, and urged continued unity and engagement for Pakistan’s progress.

He also attended a celebration organized by the Pakistan American Society (PAS USA) in Brooklyn, which is also known as "Little Pakistan." The event brought together a large number of Pakistani-Americans from different walks of life.

The Deputy Consul General conveyed the Consul General’s greetings and appreciation for the community’s steadfast support.

He highlighted Pakistan’s victory in Operation “Bunyan al Marsous” against India, terming it a proud moment that reflects the courage, professionalism, and resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces and the resilience of the nation.

He paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans, and emphasized that peace, stability, and national cohesion remain Pakistan’s guiding priorities.

Children presented patriotic speeches, and community leaders shared messages of unity and service. Speakers praised the sacrifices of the armed forces and underscored the duty of overseas Pakistanis to contribute to Pakistan’s development through education, investment, philanthropy, and by promoting a positive image of the country.

The organizers thanked the Deputy Consul General for his participation and acknowledged the Consulate General’s continued support and outreach to the community.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity and resounding slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad.” Attendees reaffirmed their commitment to national unity and to working together for a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan.

In addition, Sheikh, the Deputy Consul General, attended the 3rd anniversary celebration of the Pukhtun Rozgar Programme, representing Consul General Atozai. The event brought together members of the Pakistani-American Pukhtun community to acknowledge an initiative that collects small contributions in the United States and channels them into creating livelihood opportunities for deserving individuals in Pakistan.

The Deputy Consul General lauded the programme for enabling people to start small businesses such as operating rickshaws and running shops, thereby helping them earn a dignified living and support their families. He commended the founders, donors, and volunteers for their commitment to empowering people through self-reliance.

He also reaffirmed the Consulate General’s support and appreciation for such community-driven initiatives and encouraged the Pakistani-American community to continue and expand their outreach to uplift more families in Pakistan.