World May See 2nd Peak in Current Wave of Covid-19 Before 2nd Wave - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The world may experience the second peak of the current wave of the COVID-19 rather than have several months of break to prepare for a second wave, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Monday.

"We need to be also cognizant of the fact that the disease can jump up at any time. We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now that it's going to keep going down and we're going to get a number of months to get ready for a second wave. We may get a second peak in this wave," Ryan told a press conference.