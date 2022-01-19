(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) It is very important for the international community to encourage the Libyans to maintain the established truce, the warring politicians in Libya can resolve their differences themselves, Stephanie Williams, the UN Secretary General's special adviser for Libya, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I think it's very important for the international community to encourage Libyans to preserve this calm. We've even had last month in Benghazi, a meeting of very important figures who had been on the opposing sides of the conflict. General (Khalifa) Haftar meeting with the former minister of the interior, Fathi Bashagha. So those who directly bore arms against each other can sit and discuss peacefully the future of the country, then I think certainly the politicians can resolve their differences as well," Williams said.