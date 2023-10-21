- Home
WTI Crude Futures Settle Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Oil prices fell on Saturday.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery decreased 62 cents, or 0.69 percent, to settle at 88.75 U.S. Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
