Xi stresses importance of vocational education

LANZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday visited a vocational school in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, stressing the importance of developing vocational education.