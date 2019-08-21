Xi Stresses Importance Of Vocational Education
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday visited a vocational school in Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, stressing the importance of developing vocational education
