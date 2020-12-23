Yahoo Japan to Use Efficient Artificial Intelligence to Fight Cyberbullying - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Japanese portal site Yahoo Japan will start to use artificial intelligence in a more efficient way to delete hateful comments in an attempt to eliminate cyberbullying on all its posting sites, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Back in May, Japanese media outlets reported about the death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old star of Netflix reality show Terrace House. The investigators believed that she committed suicide after she was targeted by cyberbullying on one of Yahoo Japan's sites.

"We will make all-out efforts to deter and curb harmful posts," Kentaro Kawabt, the head of Z Holdings, the parent company of Yahoo Japan said as quoted by the media.

According to the news agency, Yahoo Japan will make up a list of expressions, the use of which would be considered by artificial intelligence as cyberbullying. Posts that contain such expressions will be automatically deleted.

Yahoo Japan added that it would accept complaints by the users whose posts were deleted, and would look into every case to ensure the freedom of expression.

In June, Yahoo Japan said that users post roughly 290,000 comments on its sites every day, with over 20,000 posts being deleted by artificial intelligence as abusive.