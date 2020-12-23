UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yahoo Japan To Use Efficient Artificial Intelligence To Fight Cyberbullying - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 08:53 PM

Yahoo Japan to Use Efficient Artificial Intelligence to Fight Cyberbullying - Reports

Japanese portal site Yahoo Japan will start to use artificial intelligence in a more efficient way to delete hateful comments in an attempt to eliminate cyberbullying on all its posting sites, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Japanese portal site Yahoo Japan will start to use artificial intelligence in a more efficient way to delete hateful comments in an attempt to eliminate cyberbullying on all its posting sites, Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

Back in May, Japanese media outlets reported about the death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old star of Netflix reality show Terrace House. The investigators believed that she committed suicide after she was targeted by cyberbullying on one of Yahoo Japan's sites.

"We will make all-out efforts to deter and curb harmful posts," Kentaro Kawabt, the head of Z Holdings, the parent company of Yahoo Japan said as quoted by the media.

According to the news agency, Yahoo Japan will make up a list of expressions, the use of which would be considered by artificial intelligence as cyberbullying. Posts that contain such expressions will be automatically deleted.

Yahoo Japan added that it would accept complaints by the users whose posts were deleted, and would look into every case to ensure the freedom of expression.

In June, Yahoo Japan said that users post roughly 290,000 comments on its sites every day, with over 20,000 posts being deleted by artificial intelligence as abusive.

Related Topics

Company Suicide Terrace Japan SITE May June Post Media All Netflix

Recent Stories

Egyptian Prime Minister Says New Year Celebrations ..

2 minutes ago

National 'Working Women Day' celebrated

2 minutes ago

Police arrest six drug peddlers, recover narcotics ..

2 minutes ago

Bangash assures to resolve problems of contract le ..

10 minutes ago

Ijaz to wipe out drugs dealers from country

10 minutes ago

4 killed, 822 injured in road accidents during 24 ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.