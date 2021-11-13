Yemen strikes kill more than 180 rebels: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in Yemen said Saturday that its air strikes over the previous 24 hours killed 186 Huthi fighters in the battleground provinces of Marib and Al-Bayda

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :The Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels in Yemen said Saturday that its air strikes over the previous 24 hours killed 186 Huthi fighters in the battleground provinces of Marib and Al-Bayda.

The Saudi-led coalition has been reporting high death tolls in almost daily strikes since October aimed at repelling a rebel offensive on the city of Marib, the government's last stronghold in the north.

The Huthis rarely comment on the tolls, which have exceeded 3,000 in total. AFP cannot independently verify the coalition's figures.

A coalition statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency said that the latest strikes had focused on the front line west of Marib, near the ruins of ancient Sirwah, and on Al-Bayda province farther south.