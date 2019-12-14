UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yemeni Army Says 18 Houthi Rebels Killed Near Saada

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 10:49 PM

Yemeni Army Says 18 Houthi Rebels Killed Near Saada

Yemeni government forces killed 18 Houthi rebels and injured 27 others in clashes near the northern city of Saada, an army-affiliated news website reported Saturday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Yemeni government forces killed 18 Houthi rebels and injured 27 others in clashes near the northern city of Saada, an army-affiliated news website reported Saturday.

Clashes broke out when Houthis allegedly tried to infiltrate Bani Ma'een and al-Athnab areas in Razih district but were forced to flee, according to the 26september web page.

The Yemeni army then shelled Houthi reinforcements. Several rebel combat vehicles were said to have been destroyed in the attack.

The government forces said this was an attempt by Houthis to retake territories they lost in recent months. Houthis remain in control of the country's capital Sanaa after taking large swathes of land in 2014.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Vehicles Bani Sanaa Government

Recent Stories

GB education department announced winter vacation ..

2 minutes ago

About 3,000 People Rally in Stockholm Against Mass ..

30 minutes ago

Coutinho hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Werder Brem ..

30 minutes ago

Rioters Attack Peaceful Protesters in Central Beir ..

30 minutes ago

Connacht keep Champions Cup hopes alive as Lyon st ..

30 minutes ago

Anti polio drive requires attention for complete e ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.