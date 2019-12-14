Yemeni Army Says 18 Houthi Rebels Killed Near Saada

Yemeni government forces killed 18 Houthi rebels and injured 27 others in clashes near the northern city of Saada, an army-affiliated news website reported Saturday

Clashes broke out when Houthis allegedly tried to infiltrate Bani Ma'een and al-Athnab areas in Razih district but were forced to flee, according to the 26september web page.

The Yemeni army then shelled Houthi reinforcements. Several rebel combat vehicles were said to have been destroyed in the attack.

The government forces said this was an attempt by Houthis to retake territories they lost in recent months. Houthis remain in control of the country's capital Sanaa after taking large swathes of land in 2014.