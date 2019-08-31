UrduPoint.com
Yemenis In Taiz Rally Against UAE's Participation In Saudi-Led Coalition After Airstrikes

Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:42 AM

Yemenis in Taiz Rally Against UAE's Participation in Saudi-Led Coalition After Airstrikes

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Residents of the Yemeni city of Taiz took to the streets on Friday to rally against the participation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Saudi-led coalition in the wake of recent UAE airstrikes in the southern part of the country, where Taiz is located, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Thursday, the Yemeni Defense Ministry said that the UAE had carried out airstrikes on the city of Aden and neighboring Abyan governorate, leaving at least 300 casualties among servicemen and civilians.

The locals gathered in the center of Taiz after Friday prayer and condemned the UAE's actions, which the Yemenis described as an occupation. The protesters chanted slogans in support of their national army and burned the UAE flag, calling on the government to end Abu Dhabi's participation in the Arab coalition.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition came to the aid of Hadi's troops.

In early August the government forces and the separatists engaged in clashes that resulted in the Southern Transitional Council seizing Aden and nearby territories. The UAE has been repeatedly accused of supporting the separatist organization.

Saudi Arabia has, meanwhile, called on all sides to settle their disagreements.

The clashes have continued, however, prompting concerns that it might open a new front in the Yemeni conflict and provoke a division inside the coalition. The UAE, in turn, has dismissed claims that it supported the separatists' bid to seize the territories.

