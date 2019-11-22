UrduPoint.com
Yemen's Riyan Int't Airport Resumes Operations After Four-Year Stoppage - Authorities

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 07:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Riyan International Airport in Yemen's largest Hadhramaut province, is resuming operations that were suspended four years ago amid a military conflict in the country, the Yemeni Civil Aviation and Meteorology Authority said in a statement on Friday.

"Following the completion of preparations of the Riyan International Airport, we are announcing its opening [for inbound and outbound flights]," the authority said in a statement published on Facebook.

The airport will initially be working from 06:00 a.

m. to 06:00 p.m. (03:00 to 15:00 GMT).

In 2015, the conflict erupted between the Yemeni government, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthi rebel movement. The conflict has brought a huge death toll and pushed Yemen on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Last December, during the UN-led consultations in Sweden, the parties agreed to a ceasefire in the port city of Al Hudaydah, an exchange of prisoners and establishment of humanitarian corridors in the area.

