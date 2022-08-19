Zaporizhzhia NPP Safety System Boosted Over Threat of New Attacks - Regional Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The safety system of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) has been boosted over the threat of new attacks on the facility, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration's main council, told Sputnik.

"The safety of the NPP has been boosted, I cannot disclose all the details. We are well prepared as anything can be expected from the (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy regime," Rogov said.