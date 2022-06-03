UrduPoint.com

Zelensky Says 'victory Will Be Ours', On Day 100 Of Russian Invasion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Zelensky says 'victory will be ours', on day 100 of Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday his country's military would fend off the Russian invasion, in a video marking 100 days of Moscow's all-out assault on its pro-democracy neighbour

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday his country's military would fend off the Russian invasion, in a video marking 100 days of Moscow's all-out assault on its pro-democracy neighbour.

"Victory will be ours," Zelensky said in the video.

It included Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and presidential advisor Mykhaylo Podolyak, recalling an impromptu message they posted outside government buildings at the onset of the war, vowing to remain in the country.

On the 100th day of Russia's invasion, fighting is raging across the east, where Moscow's forces are tightening their grip on Ukraine's Donbas region.

Kyiv earlier had announced Moscow was in control of a fifth of Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and parts of Donbas seized in 2014.

Former boxer Volodymyr Klitschko, brother of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, said Friday that Ukrainians "don't want another 100 days of war" and called for continued "pressure on Putin's regime", referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Yes, we need weapons so that we can defend our common values. But we must wage war on the Russian economy so that Russia will finally leave Ukraine in peace," Volodymyr Klitschko said.

"We must economically isolate Russia from the world." Ukraine's foreign ministry released a statement in English saying international help for the country was "the best investment in peace and sustainable development of all mankind".

The ministry also called for a special court to investigate war crimes in the country, saying: "Russian criminals should be brought before the Tibunal in the same way as it was with the leadership of Nazi Germany."Shmyhal earlier said the war was pushing his country closer to Europe while Russia was moving towards "isolation from the developed world".

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Germany Vladimir Putin Same Criminals All From Government Best Boxer Court

Recent Stories

Federal & provincial regimes working together to s ..

Federal & provincial regimes working together to solve problems of people in Bal ..

3 minutes ago
 15th advanced course module-5 for Inspectors concl ..

15th advanced course module-5 for Inspectors concludes

3 minutes ago
 China-Pakistan working group meeting stresses safe ..

China-Pakistan working group meeting stresses safe, smooth progress of CPEC proj ..

3 minutes ago
 Corona positivity rate recorded at 0.29 per cent i ..

Corona positivity rate recorded at 0.29 per cent in Rawalpindi

3 minutes ago
 First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Mo ..

First Hajj flight will depart from Islamabad on Monday

2 hours ago
 Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Kh ..

Federal govt withdraws police security of Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.