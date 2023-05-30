Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had met with representatives of a UK defense company and the sides had agreed to establish repair and production facilities in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he had met with representatives of a UK defense company and the sides had agreed to establish repair and production facilities in Ukraine.

"Meeting with representatives of the British defense company BAE Systems - CEO Charles Woodburn, Managing Director Gabby Costigan and Director for cooperation with Ukraine Christian Seear. We discussed the localization of production in Ukraine. We agreed to start work on opening a BAE Systems office in Ukraine, and subsequently repair and production facilities for the company's products," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that Ukraine was ready to become a major regional hub for the repair and production of various types of BAE Systems weaponry and was interested in making their relations more global.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.