Zelenskyy Says Currently Impossible To Restore Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that it is currently impossible to restore the country's energy infrastructure to 100%.

"Energy sector is a permanent item on our agenda - both at the staff and government levels. I've also held a meeting on the stabilization of the energy system and protection of our power plants. We are constantly increasing the generation and supply of electricity - we are adding more volume almost every day. But we should not forget - and everyone should not forget - that it is now impossible to restore 100% of the energy system as it was... We need time. That is why shutdown schedules remain in most cities and districts," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Telegram.

He added that most shutdowns occur in the Ukrainian regions of Kiev, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid warnings have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy grid had been put out of service.

