Zeman Bans Russian, Chinese Firms From Participating In Dukovany NPP New Unit Construction

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Zeman Bans Russian, Chinese Firms From Participating in Dukovany NPP New Unit Construction

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Czech President Milos Zeman signed on Monday a law banning Russian and Chinese companies from participating in the construction of a new unit of the Dukovany nuclear power plant (NPP) in the south-east of the country, the Czech tv reported.

The so-called low-carbon law was previously approved by both chambers of the Czech parliament. Among other things, it excludes Russian and Chinese companies from the list of potential participants in the construction.

Under this legislation, only technologies from countries that joined the 1996 international agreement on state orders can be used in Dukovany NPP units construction and during subsequent operation. Neither Russia nor China are signatories of the deal.

