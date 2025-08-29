Black Holes and Holy Quran: A Cosmic Convergence

(@Abdulla99267510)

By Jawad Hasnain Dashti

In the vast expanse of the universe, where stars twinkle like distant diamonds, lies a phenomenon that has captivated the minds of scientists and dreamers alike—black holes. These enigmatic entities are not merely cosmic cleaners, as some might jest, but rather the remnants of massive stars that have collapsed under their own gravity, creating a region of space where nothing, not even light, can escape.

Imagine a point in space where the gravitational pull is so intense that it warps the very fabric of reality. This is the essence of a black hole, often described as a cosmic prison. The boundary surrounding this prison is known as the event horizon—the point of no return. Once an object crosses this threshold, it is swallowed by the black hole, never to be seen again. It’s as if the universe holds a secret—a hidden treasure—that only the bravest dare to explore.

Interestingly, the concept of such mysterious celestial phenomena is not just confined to modern astrophysics. In the Islamic tradition, the Quran makes remarkable allusions to similar cosmic realities. One such instance is found in Surah An-Najm (The Star) , which opens with the verse: “By the star when it falls” (Quran 53:1). This chapter describes a place so eerily similar to the modern understanding of a black hole that it invites deep reflection.

In Islamic belief, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was granted a miraculous journey through the heavens. In verse 16 of Surah An-Najm, the Quran describes this celestial location as one “draped in darkness.” Similarly, black holes are regions of intense darkness from which no light escapes. Scientists, however, have developed techniques to detect black holes indirectly—by observing the strange behavior of stars and matter near them, drawn by their immense gravitational force.

The Holy Quran also suggests that such a place cannot be seen directly by ordinary vision. Instead, observers perceive what is around or beyond it—reminiscent of the concept of gravitational lensing. Near a black hole, light does not travel in straight lines. The immense gravitational pull bends light around it, creating visual distortions. Astrophysicists confirm this effect and recognize black holes as cosmic magnifying glasses, allowing astronomers to observe distant galaxies.

Another intriguing verse is found in Quran 53:17: “The (Prophet’s) sight did not swerve, nor did it transgress the limit. He certainly saw the greatest signs of his Lord.” This verse could be interpreted as referring to the Prophet witnessing the mysterious region directly—an encounter beyond the limitations of ordinary human perception.

Moreover, verse 14 of the same chapter references a “finite jujube tree” near the boundary of this otherworldly realm. The description aligns with the funnel-like shape of a black hole—a deep indentation in spacetime, often illustrated as a curved funnel. Despite their massive gravitational force, black holes remain concealed behind the event horizon and appear as finite, bound regions—contrary to the earlier belief that they were infinitely dense.

Recent scientific discoveries further challenge the idea that black holes are one-way destinations. Researchers such as Jorge Pullin, Rodolfo Gambini, and Nobel laureate Gerard ’t Hooft have proposed that black holes may allow energy to escape, suggesting they are finite and could act as portals to other universes. The renowned physicist Stephen Hawking also supported this theory. He once remarked: “If you feel you are in a black hole, don’t give up—there’s a way out… it might lead to another universe. But you could not come back to our universe.”

In conclusion, the Holy Quran swears by the falling star and recounts the Prophet Muhammad’s journey to a realm that exhibits features remarkably similar to those of a black hole. This realm is dark, finite, and serves as one of the greatest signs of God. While modern science describes black holes as powerful cosmic entities, the Quran hints at an even greater role—as a possible portal to the heavens. Though science has yet to confirm this spiritual interpretation, it’s not far-fetched to believe that, as with many other revelations, science may eventually catch up with what Holy Quran described centuries ago.

Jawad Hasnain Baloch is a Melbourne based researcher exploring the intersection of science, islam, and history. Educated at Lahore Grammar school and La Trobe University, Australia, he belongs to the distinguished Dashti clan and continues to contribute thought-provoking perspectives on faith and the cosmos.