Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Grieved Over Loss Of Life By Floods In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 11:39 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss of life by floods in Punjab

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and widespread damage to property caused by the floods in Punjab

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and widespread damage to property caused by the floods in Punjab.

According to the press release issued here by the Bilawal House Media Cell, PPP Chairman extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the floods. He also praised the commitment of civilian volunteers and personnel of the Pakistan Army engaged in rescue operations. He also instructed the party’s office-bearers and workers to step forward and actively support the flood-affected communities during this difficult time.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that Pakistan stands on the frontline of climate change, and it is imperative that every future plan is designed in line with environmental realities. He warned that with the onset of the new monsoon spell, the current flood situation could become even more challenging, underscoring the need for the nation to remain prepared for all possible scenarios.

Chairman PPP emphasized that this is a time for the nation to rise above all divisions and stand united in confronting the crisis. "As a nation, we have overcome crises before, and with the strength of unity, we will prevail once again," he concluded.

