Save Swat River Movement Rejects MHPP, Calls It "Environmental Disaster"
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Leaders of the Swat River Save Movement strongly opposed the Madyan Hydro power Power Project (MHPP) in its current form initiated by the provincial government, declaring it unacceptable to the local community and a “disaster in the making” for the people and environment of Swat
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Leaders of the Swat River Save Movement strongly opposed the Madyan Hydro power Power Project (MHPP) in its current form initiated by the provincial government, declaring it unacceptable to the local community and a “disaster in the making” for the people and environment of Swat.
Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, the movement’s leaders, including Zubair Torwali, Inamullah Khan, Sajjad, Nisar Ahmed and others, said that the hydro power projects planned on the Swat River would destroy tourism, ecology, forests, aquatic life and livelihoods across Bahrain Tehsil.
They highlighted that as responsible citizens, "We fully support the development," adding, "But the projects that can harm the people, resources, environment, water and employment is not acceptable."
They noted that four mega hydro projects – Madyan (207 MW), Asarit Kedam (229 MW), Kalam-Asarit (239 MW) and Gabral-Kalam (88 MW) – would force the Swat River into almost 40 kilometres of tunnels, drying up springs and increasing flood risks in already vulnerable areas.
The leaders focused on the fact that the people of the Torwali, Gurjar and Gawri communities were never consulted under the principle of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), making the projects a violation of the World Bank’s own policies.
They urged the provincial government, the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and others to either redesign the projects in line with community concerns or withdraw them entirely. Instead, they called for investment in people-friendly renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.
“This is not just about power generation; it is about the survival of more than 85,000 people and the preservation of Swat’s natural beauty and resources,” they reiterated.
Recent Stories
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"
JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ..
NLPD hosts grand event “Pak-China Dostana Talukat: Khatati ke Ainay Mein”
CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory rol ..
High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified
Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency
Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif
Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas
Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFL) partners with SEED Ventures to empower y ..
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis
Consultancy firms urged to set up their offices in Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"45 seconds ago
-
JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ‘establishment’ ..43 minutes ago
-
CII promotes senior officials in research wing to strengthen policy advisory role42 minutes ago
-
High-level flood in Chenab River, protective measures intensified42 minutes ago
-
Over 51,129 people rescued amidst ongoing flood emergency42 minutes ago
-
Govt. ensuring robust relief operations in flood-hit areas: Khawaja Asif42 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas42 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH Rules: Invasive CCTV surveillance amounts to workplace harassment59 minutes ago
-
Afghan Ph.D scholar defended his thesis59 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur expresses solidarity with flood victims of Punja ..59 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar led committee deliberate on trans ..1 hour ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, Indus continue to flow in exceptional high, medium flood:FFC38 minutes ago