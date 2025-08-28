Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

Leaders of the Swat River Save Movement strongly opposed the Madyan Hydro power Power Project (MHPP) in its current form initiated by the provincial government, declaring it unacceptable to the local community and a “disaster in the making” for the people and environment of Swat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Leaders of the Swat River Save Movement strongly opposed the Madyan Hydro power Power Project (MHPP) in its current form initiated by the provincial government, declaring it unacceptable to the local community and a “disaster in the making” for the people and environment of Swat.

Addressing a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, the movement’s leaders, including Zubair Torwali, Inamullah Khan, Sajjad, Nisar Ahmed and others, said that the hydro power projects planned on the Swat River would destroy tourism, ecology, forests, aquatic life and livelihoods across Bahrain Tehsil.

They highlighted that as responsible citizens, "We fully support the development," adding, "But the projects that can harm the people, resources, environment, water and employment is not acceptable."

They noted that four mega hydro projects – Madyan (207 MW), Asarit Kedam (229 MW), Kalam-Asarit (239 MW) and Gabral-Kalam (88 MW) – would force the Swat River into almost 40 kilometres of tunnels, drying up springs and increasing flood risks in already vulnerable areas.

The leaders focused on the fact that the people of the Torwali, Gurjar and Gawri communities were never consulted under the principle of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), making the projects a violation of the World Bank’s own policies.

They urged the provincial government, the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and others to either redesign the projects in line with community concerns or withdraw them entirely. Instead, they called for investment in people-friendly renewable energy sources such as solar and wind.

“This is not just about power generation; it is about the survival of more than 85,000 people and the preservation of Swat’s natural beauty and resources,” they reiterated.