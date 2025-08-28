Pakistan Acknowledges Trump’s Role In Regional Peace: Senator Siddiqui
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2025 | 11:36 PM
Parliamentary leader of PML-N in Senate, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday lauded U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to promote peace and resolve international conflicts, stating that both the people and government of Pakistan deeply value his role in fostering global stability
Senator Siddiqui made these remarks during a meeting with US Chargé d’Affaires and Acting Ambassador to Norway, Erec Meyer, held as part of his five-day visit to Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.
He welcomed Meyer’s recent visit to Pakistan, terming it a positive step toward enhanced investment cooperation.
He noted that Meyer’s extensive experience and nuanced understanding of South and Central Asian affairs could contribute meaningfully to strengthening Pakistan–US relations and advancing joint initiatives in areas of shared interest.
Siddiqui emphasized that the prevailing atmosphere of reconciliation and goodwill should be translated into concrete actions, placing the bilateral friendship on lasting foundations.
Erec Meyer, while appreciating Pakistan’s leadership, said he was pleased to meet senior officials during his visit and commended their commitment to national development and public welfare.
He thanked Pakistan for nominating President Trump for the Nobel Peace prize, describing it as a valuable gesture of friendship, and expressed particular gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his role in facilitating the nomination.
Meyer further stated that the recent visits of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu to the United States would contribute significantly to strengthening bilateral ties.
He underscored the importance of expanding parliamentary exchanges to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation.
During the meeting, Meyer also presented Senator Siddiqui with a book on US states as a token of goodwill.
Commenting on regional dynamics, Meyer said President Trump had acted with wisdom and urgency to help avert a potential conflict between Pakistan and India.
He expressed satisfaction that Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates the former President’s role. In response to Senator Siddiqui’s query regarding India’s reluctance to recognize Trump’s efforts, Meyer said he had no explanation to offer.
Earlier, prior to a dinner reception, Senator Siddiqui met with prominent Norwegian politician and former parliamentarian Lars Rise, and thanked him for his longstanding support of the Kashmir cause.
Lars Rise reaffirmed his commitment, stating that despite Indian efforts, the Kashmiri people would ultimately attain their right to self-determination.
The dinner in Oslo was hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Norway, Sadia Altaf Qazi, in honor of Senator Irfan Siddiqui. Attendees included US Acting Ambassador Erec Meyer, Lars Rise, Deputy Minister of Health Usman Mushtaq, former Senate Secretary Laila Bokhari, former parliamentarian Athar Ali Chaudhry, and leading local political figure Khalid Mahmood.
