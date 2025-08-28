Open Menu

Exceptionally High Flood Reported In River Ravi; Chiniot Administration On High Alert As River Chenab Faces High Level Flood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2025 | 11:36 PM

An exceptionally high flood has been reported in River Ravi at Syphon and Shahdara while River Chenab continues to face a high-level flood in Chiniot which prompted the divisional, district and police administrations to remain on high alert to ensure protection of people’s lives and property

According to spokesman of local administration, the flood level at Shahdara has reached a dangerously rising discharge of over 219,000 cusecs while Syphon is recording more than 220,000 cusecs and both figures have been categorized as “exceptionally high floods.”

Balloki Headworks is also reporting a steady high flood situation with over 116,000 cusecs upstream, he added.

He said that in Chiniot, Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryam Khan accompanied by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar paid her third consecutive visit to the district in just two days and underlined the seriousness of evolving situation.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed briefed the visiting officers during inspections of critical protective embankments including Qazian Harl and TDCP sites. This inspection aimed at ensuring that no structural weaknesses develop as river pressure intensifies.

The commissioner and RPO also visited the flood relief camp set up at Government Islamia College Tehsil Chowk and reviewed the facilities being provided to the displaced families.

They interacted with relief camp residents and directed the camp officials to ensure that no lapse occurs in providing food, shelter, medical aid and other essential services.

Spokesman of local administration said that hourly monitoring reports from the Punjab Irrigation Department indicated fluctuating but consistently dangerous water levels in the River Ravi.

He said that at Kot Naina, the discharge remains around 77,000 cusecs which was categorized as medium flood and steady. Jassar has experienced both rising and falling trends with the latest discharge recorded at approximately 99,470 cusecs which marked as a medium flood.

However, Syphon and Shahdara remain the most critical points and both under exceptionally high level flood pressure with a rising trend of 220,627 and 219,770 cusecs discharge that poses significant risk to downstream areas, he added.

He appealed the residents of low-lying and riverine belts to remain vigilant and cooperate with the administration in evacuation and precautionary measures.

With water discharges remaining high and unpredictable, the government has stressed that coordinated efforts are essential to minimize risks and safeguard lives during this unprecedented flood situation.

