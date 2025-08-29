Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 29 August 2025

Arslan Farid Published August 29, 2025 | 09:03 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 August 2025 is 361,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,680. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 29 August 2025 is 361,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 309,680.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 331,079 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 283,871.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 361,200 Rs 331,079
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 309,680 Rs 283,871
Per Gram Gold Rs 30,968 Rs 28,387

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2025

19 minutes ago
 A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Soc ..

A New Crypto Dawn as President Trump’s Truth Social Enters the Crypto Space

10 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari grieved over loss o ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional p ..

Pakistan acknowledges Trump’s role in regional peace: Senator Siddiqui

10 hours ago
 Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "E ..

Save swat river movement rejects MHPP, calls it "Environmental Disaster"

10 hours ago
 Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sect ..

Jam Kamal stresses modernization of insurance sector through ordinance amendment ..

10 hours ago
RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

RCCI to lead exporters’ delegation to bangladesh

10 hours ago
 Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; C ..

Exceptionally high flood reported in River Ravi; Chiniot administration on high ..

10 hours ago
 NAPA to suspends classes and performances

NAPA to suspends classes and performances

10 hours ago
 JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Di ..

JI demands revival of 2001 local bodies system, Dictator’s system as dubbed by ..

11 hours ago
 Rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad, affect low-lying a ..

Rains wreak havoc in Hyderabad, affect low-lying areas

10 hours ago
 NAG attracts 500 visitors daily, Quaid’s Mazar r ..

NAG attracts 500 visitors daily, Quaid’s Mazar records 2 mln visitors annually

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business